Universal COVID-19 testing in the DMV is at least a month away, says expert

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that every Los Angeles resident would be able to get a free COVID-19 test. Health experts say it’s a surefire way to determine the severity of the outbreak.

So when will we see this in the DMV? Experts say we’re still at least a month away.

Dr. Anne Monroe, an epidemiologist and assistant processor at George Washington University says when universal testing becomes available in our area, expect to see it coming from several different sources.



“[You’ll start to see] the expansion of drive-through and walk up testing,” says Dr. Monroe. “Employers…there may be work site based testing. [Your could] maybe school based testing and home testing--maybe a possibility for individuals as well.”



Leaders in the DMV say they’re waiting on a two-week consistent decline in positive COVID-19 cases and deaths.



Right now, health departments in our area say we are still far away from this point.



Virginia and the District has no plan right now to provide universal testing. Maryland is the only area with anything close to this measure. Governor Hogan ordered universal testing for all nursing home staff and patients on Wednesday.

