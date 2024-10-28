Tysons community pushes back against plan to build new casino

Community members in Northern Virginia are continuing an effort to stop a casino from being built in Tysons.

As we get closer to Virginia’s legislative session, those for and against the proposal are gearing up.

There are still several key hurdles before this would happen: First of all, the Virginia legislature would need to approve something.

Last year, this effort was tabled but FOX 5 reported this past week it’s expected to come up again. If it passed, there would also be a local vote where Fairfax County residents would have to approve.

But residents who attended Sunday’s meeting at McLean High School are adamant that they do not want this.

One reason is simply frustration about the process.

Residents want to know more about the project itself and they worry about the impact of communities surrounding casinos when it comes to things like crime, concerns about gambling addiction, and frustration about how constituents feel their voice is being left out.

FOX 5 spoke with a Fairfax resident, Michael Davis, who echoed something FOX 5 heard multiple times — that there’s very little organic support for this

"I think it’s really unfortunate that we really need to have this conversation. People in the community have not expressed interest in having a casino. That’s not to say that casinos can’t add value in certain areas," Michael Davis said. "This community has not asked for one and because we’re not asking for one. The fact that we have to fight to not have one seems unfortunate and not a good use of time."

Linda Walsh is organizing against the casino. She says this coalition’s presence will remain active.

"We’re trying to make sure everyone understands the ramifications of having a casino in their neighborhood is to make sure that we organize groups to get the word out. That’s the most important for us right now," Walsh said.

Last week, FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick covered a gathering of union members who want this project.

Outside the Fairfax Board of Supervisors, they believe the tax revenue it would generate, the jobs it would create. They estimated $5,000 would be the net positive.

Union worker Nelson Aguilar told FOX 5 last week he supports the casino.

"Every year. My taxes go up. This is going to bring tax revenue and that would take the load off my back for a little bit, at least. We just want to have the vote and the opportunity," Aguilar said.

The battle lines are continuing to be drawn as this is expected to get another effort in Richmond. FOX 5 will stay ahead of the developments.