Union workers rally in support of possible Tysons casino project

A major rally is planned Tuesday in Fairfax County for hundreds of county workers in support of bringing a casino to Tysons Corner.

Demonstrators include union workers who say it will bring thousands of jobs to the area.

but not everyone is on board.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick said the Tysons casino proposal is not on the ballot just yet. the bill is coming up again in January.

Supporters say the project would be built on a former car dealership lot. The proposal calls for a high-end hotel and casino, convention center, restaurants, retail and work-force housing. All would be built and staffed with mostly union labor.

They anticipate 5,000 jobs and say the businesses will generate at least $350 million in tax revenue.

If the bill passes in the Virginia legislature, the question would be on a future ballot for Fairfax County voters to decide whether they want the casino and entertainment district.

Union organizers and members say developers have signed on to project labor agreements and they just want a chance to make their case to the community.

More than 20 neighborhood associations oppose the plan. They say a casino and entertainment district will hurt local businesses, increase gridlock and public safety problems, lower property values, and forever change the character of their community.

The Virginia Senate tabled this idea last session. But Fairfax County’s state senator plans to try again. Opponents are hosting a community forum on Sunday at McLean High School.