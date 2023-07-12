Two teens charged in Arlington fentanyl overdose

Police have arrested two teens in connection to a fentanyl overdose death in March.

According to police, 19-year-old, Shan Mehmood has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm while possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. He is currently being held in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

19-year-old, Eliana Ayelen Mendoza has been charged with accessory after the fact to manslaughter. Mendoza was released from custody after posting bond.

Police responded to the 1200 block of N. Scott Street for the report of a medical emergency on March 27, 2023. Officers found an unresponsive adult male in the stairwell of a residential building suffering from an apparent fentanyl overdose. He was transported to an area hospital and, despite lifesaving measures passed away on March 8, 2023. Officials determined the cause of death to be acute fentanyl intoxication.

This remains an active criminal investigation.