Two Fredericksburg teens wanted in connection to fatal shooting

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
BETHESDA - Police are searching for two teen suspects in a fatal shooting last month. 

Lorenzo A. Brooks, 16, and Aaron Randolph Carter, 19, are wanted in connection to the death of Jasiah Smith. 

On March 26, Fredericksburg Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 400 block of Chadwick Court around 3:00 p.m. Officers found Smith unresponsive, lying in a parking space with multiple gunshot wounds. Smith was transported to a hospital, and pronounced dead.

Brooks is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Carter is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

Brooks and Carter, both of Fredericksburg, are considered armed and dangerous. 

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122