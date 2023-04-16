Two Fredericksburg teens wanted in connection to fatal shooting
BETHESDA - Police are searching for two teen suspects in a fatal shooting last month.
Lorenzo A. Brooks, 16, and Aaron Randolph Carter, 19, are wanted in connection to the death of Jasiah Smith.
Photos via Fredericksburg Police
On March 26, Fredericksburg Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 400 block of Chadwick Court around 3:00 p.m. Officers found Smith unresponsive, lying in a parking space with multiple gunshot wounds. Smith was transported to a hospital, and pronounced dead.
Brooks is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Carter is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Brooks and Carter, both of Fredericksburg, are considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling 540-373-3122.