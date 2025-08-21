Trump to patrol DC with military and law enforcement Thursday night, officials say

The Brief Trump plans to patrol D.C. with military and law enforcement Thursday night, officials say. The White House has not shared the time or location of the patrol. Officials report 630 arrests and 86 guns seized since the federal emergency began.



President Donald Trump is expected to join military and law enforcement officers on patrol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night, marking his first time on the streets since declaring a public safety emergency earlier this month.

President Donald Trump speaks with Director of Facilities Todd Robinson, architect James McCrery, and others on the roof of the West Colonnade of the White House, Tuesday, August 5, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Molly Riley)

Trump expected to patrol city

The White House confirmed the plan but did not disclose the time or location of the patrol. On Wednesday, National Guard members stationed at Union Station received an unexpected visit from Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who handed out burgers and thanked troops for their service.

Trump’s emergency order earlier this month placed D.C. police under federal control and deployed National Guard troops from multiple states.

The administration has also begun clearing homeless encampments, citing safety concerns.

President Donald Trump hosts a multilateral meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and European leaders, Monday, August 18, 2025, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

Over 600 arrests made

Earlier Thursday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said 630 arrests have been made, and 86 illegal firearms seized in the District since the federal takeover began.

