630 arrests since DC takeover began, Bondi says

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday that 630 arrests have been made and 86 illegal firearms seized in Washington, D.C., since President Donald Trump declared a public safety emergency earlier this month.

President Donald Trump holds a press conference with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on Friday, June 27, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Abe McNatt)

More arrests made

"53 arrests were made yesterday, plus 24 ICE arrests and 10 guns taken off the streets," she posted online Thursday morning.

What we know:

She also said the U.S. Marshals Service helped recover a missing child during the ongoing operation.

Trump’s emergency order placed D.C. police under federal control and brought in National Guard troops from several states. The administration has also begun clearing homeless encampments, citing safety concerns.