Trump military parade on schedule despite thunderstorm threat: Army
WASHINGTON - Officials are closely monitoring weather conditions that could bring thunderstorms to the Washington, D.C., region on Saturday during a parade and festivities to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.
"The weather is being closely monitored and taken into consideration," U.S. Army Public Affairs Specialist Heather J. Hagan said in a statement Friday. "But at this point nothing has changed."
Army’s 250th celebration
The event, scheduled for June 14, coincides with President Donald Trump’s birthday. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. on the National Mall, featuring military demonstrations, tanks, concerts, fireworks, and displays. Officials expect up to 200,000 attendees, with costs estimated between $25 million and $45 million.
Storms could impact parade
Saturday’s forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with unsettled conditions expected throughout the afternoon and evening.
Timeline:
Hourly weather outlook for Saturday, June 14:
3 p.m. – Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms possible, 79°F
4 p.m. – Humid, scattered storms possible, 77°F
5 p.m. – Mostly cloudy, few storms, 77°F
6 p.m. – Intermittent clouds, stable at 77°F
7 p.m. – Mostly cloudy, cooling to 75°F
8 p.m. – Cloudy skies, isolated storms possible, 74°F
Officials advise bringing a light raincoat, as showers or storms are most likely after 3 p.m.
Road closures and restrictions
Drivers should expect major road closures throughout the District all weekend. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says that many federal workers have been given the option to work from home while these closures are in place - but some still have to come in.
At Joint Base Andrews, military aircraft are lined up for flyovers, ready to take part in the parade.
On the ground, the event will feature dozens of Abrams battle tanks, more than 50 Stryker and Bradley vehicles, 6,600 soldiers, two dozen horses, two mules, and one military dog set to march.
Attendees should prepare for strict security restrictions during the parade including an extensive list of prohibited items.
