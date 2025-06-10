Road closures in DC this weekend for Trump's military parade

Preparations continue for a large-scale military parade marking the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, with officials warning that some road closures will last several days.

Tanks, trucks, and heavy artillery have arrived by train for the event, which will feature 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles, and 50 aircraft marching from the Pentagon to the Washington Monument. The display, the first of its kind in decades, is expected to draw up to 200,000 spectators.

The parade route includes Constitution Avenue and other major streets, with 60-ton tanks rolling through the city. Concerned about potential road damage, D.C. officials have ordered the Army to install thick steel plates at key turns, though straightaways remain unprotected, fueling criticism.

Trump Military Parade: Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 9, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025:

North to South Streets:

23rd Street from E Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

22nd Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW to Independence Avenue, SW

21st Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

18th Street from F Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street from H Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from H Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue, SW to Maine Avenue, SW

14th Street from F Street, NW to D Street, SW

13 Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13th Street from C Street, SW to D Street, SW

12th Street from E Street, NW to Madison Drive, NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive, SW to Maine Avenue, SW

11th Street from E Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from D Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

East to West Streets:

New York Avenue from 18th Street, NW to 14th Street, NW

G Street from 18th Street, NW to 14th Street, NW

F Street from 18th Street, NW to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 23rd Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th to 14th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th to 7th Street, NW

D Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 21th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street, SW to 12th Street, SW

C Street from 14th Street, SW to 12th Street, SW

D Street from 14th Street, SW to 7th Street, SW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue, SW to Ohio Drive, SW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue, SW to the Inlet Bridge

Trump Military Parade: Road Closures

The following highway will be closed to vehicle traffic by the United States Park Police on Friday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, June 15 at 6:00 a.m.:

George Washington Memorial Parkway both directions between U.S. 50 and I-395

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025:

C Street from 18th Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW

13th Street from C Street, SW to D Street, SW

C Street from 14th Street, SW to 12th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025:

D Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from E Street, NW to C Street, NW

20th Street from E Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW

19th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

18th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 12:01 a.m. on Friday June 13, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025:

North to South Streets:

23rd Street from E Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

22nd Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW to Independence Avenue, SW

21st Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street from Pennsylvania, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue, SW to Maine Avenue, SW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, SW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue, SW to Ohio Drive, SW

East to West Streets:

E Street from 20th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW (Eastbound lanes only)

Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street, NW to 14th Street, NW

C Street from 21st Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street, NW to 12th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th Street, SW to 7th Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street, SW to 12th Street, SW

D Street from 14th Street, SW to 12th Street, SW

Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue, SW to East Basin Drive, SW

Ohio Drive from East Basin Drive, SW to Independence Avenue, SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue, NW to Ohio Drive, SW

Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Trump Military Parade: Exits, Freeways, Expressways, & Bridges

The following highway exits, freeways, expressways, and bridges will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately at 12:01 a.m. on Friday June 13, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025:

Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall

Eastbound I-395 Exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway

Eastbound E Street expressway

Inbound TR Bridge split to Independence Avenue

Inbound TR Bridge split to Constitution Avenue

Northbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward E Street

Westbound I 395 Exit 4A and 4B toward 12th Street, SW and Maine Avenue, SW

Westbound E Street Expressway split to Southbound Potomac River Freeway

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward Independence Avenue and Maine Avenue

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward E Street

Arlington Memorial Bridge

The following expressways will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 9:00 p.m. on Friday June 13, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025:

12th Street Expressway

9th Street Expressway entrance from Constitution Avenue, NW

Trump Military Parade: Local Traffic Only

The following streets will open for local traffic only from approximately 12:01 a.m. on Friday June 13, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025:

North to South Streets:

23rd Street from Washington Circle, NW to E Street, NW

22nd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Virginia Avenue, NW

21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

18th Street from H Street, NW to E Street, NW

17th Street from H Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

15th Street from H Street, NW to F Street, NW

14th Street from F Street, NW to Lower Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13 ½ Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street, NW

13th Street from E Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to C Street, SW

9th Street from Capitol Square Place, SW to Maine Avenue, SW

L’Enfant Plaza from 9th Street, SW to Independence Avenue, SW

8th Street from E Street, NW to D Street, NW

7th Street from E Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from E Street, NW to C Street, NW

5th Street from E Street, NW to Indiana Avenue, NW

4th Street from E Street, NW to Indiana Avenue, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

East to West Streets:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 19th Street, NW to 1730 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street, NW to 13th Street, NW

I Street from 23rd Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

H Street from 24th Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street, NW to 14th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street, NW to E Street, NW

G Street from 24th Street, NW to 14th Street, NW

F Street from 23rd Street, NW to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 23rd Street, NW to 18th Street, NW (Westbound lanes only)

D Street from 14th Street, NW to 13 ½ Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street, NW to 4th Street, NW

C Street from 6th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW

C Street from 9th Street, SW to 7th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from 12th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 7th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 7th Street, SW to 3rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 12th Street, SW to 7th Street, SW

Frontage Road from 7th Street, SW to L’Enfant Promenade garage entrance

G Street from 9th Street, SW to 7th Street, SW

Maine Avenue from 14th Street, SW to 7th Street, SW

The following street will open for local traffic only from approximately 12:01 a.m. on Friday June 13, 2025, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025, except from approximately 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025, where it will be closed to all vehicle traffic:

12th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Maine Avenue, SW

D Street from 7th Street, SW to 12th Street, SW

Drivers should expect parking restrictions and potential delays due to street closures, which may change based on conditions. Violations of emergency no-parking signs will result in ticketing and towing. Authorities urge motorists to use alternative routes and remain cautious amid increased pedestrian traffic. More details found online.

The Source: Information in this article comes from The Metropolitan Police Department, The Associated Press, and previous FOX 5 reporting.

