How to watch the military parade for the Army's 250th birthday

The Army 250th birthday parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14. Here's how to watch live.

What to expect

What we know:

The event coincides with the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump. Army officials estimate that around 200,000 people will attend the evening event.

The event will feature:

6,000+ soldiers

150 military vehicles — including 70-ton Abrams tanks

Black Hawk helicopters and more

Flyovers

A performance by the U.S. ‘Golden Knights’ Parachute Team

In addition to the military vehicles, thousands of troops will march in formation, wearing uniforms representing every U.S. conflict dating back to the Revolutionary War.

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned for months but earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to transform the event into a massive military parade complete with 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets.

Attendees are encouraged to register here. You're allowed to register up to 2 tickets per phone number.

The tickets are first come, first served, per America 250.

What we don't know:

With the forecast calling for rain all weekend, what we don't know is if thunderstorms will disrupt the day's planned activities.

There is a 60% chance of rain on June 14, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely in the afternoon with the possibility of a thunderstorm between 5pm and 8pm – prime time for the parade's scheduled time of 6:30 p.m.

FOX 5 Meteorologist Mike Thomas says severe weather could be possible on Saturday – but we won't know until we get closer to.

Sunday is not looking much better, with a 70% chance of precipitation and thunderstorms possible throughout the afternoon and evening, per NWS.

The 150 military vehicles should be fine in stormy weather. But any flyovers, helicopters, fireworks and the planned performance by the U.S. ‘Golden Knights’ Parachute Team could be in jeopardy depending on weather conditions. And with up to 200,000 expected attendees, the chance of lightning could be a major issue.

Officials say as of Friday morning that there are no changes to Saturday's plans, but FOX 5 DC will keep you updated with any potential changes.