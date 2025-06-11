Trump military parade forecast: Storms could impact DC region Saturday

The Brief Storms could impact Trump’s military parade as unsettled weather lingers. Saturday brings warm temperatures with a rising chance of afternoon storms. Rain and thunderstorms may continue into Father’s Day and early next week.



An estimated 200,000 people are expected to gather in downtown Washington, D.C., on Saturday for the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday parade, but unsettled weather could bring showers and storms.

The parade kicks off on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on Constitution Avenue and features 6,000+ soldiers, 150 military vehicles — including tanks — and aerial flyovers.

READ MORE: Army 250 Security: 19 miles of barricades, drones, thousands of Secret Service, FBI agents

Saturday Trump Military Parade Forecast

The day begins warm and humid, with morning temperatures in the mid-60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s, with mostly dry conditions early. However, the risk of showers and thunderstorms increases by late afternoon.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cloudy skies, temperatures from the mid-60s to mid-70s.

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Highs between 82-88 degrees, with scattered showers and possible storms.

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s. Increased risk of thunderstorms during parade hours.

Sunday Father’s Day Forecast

Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the low-80s near seasonal averages. The chance of showers and storms increases in the afternoon and evening.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cloudy skies, temperatures from 68-72 degrees, showers moving in from the west.

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Temperatures between 78-83 degrees, with the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Mid-to-high-70s, with diminishing storm chances by sunset.

Rain and storms could continue into Monday and Tuesday as the unsettled pattern lingers.

READ MORE: Trump military parade to bring days of road closures to DC