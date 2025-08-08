Trump increases federal law enforcement in DC amid crime concerns

The White House has increased the federal law enforcement presence in the nation’s capital for at least a week to combat crime, following President Donald Trump’s suggestion that his administration could take full control of the city.

"Washington, DC is an amazing city, but it has been plagued by violent crime for far too long," Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, said in a statement. "President Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens."

Federal law enforcement surge

Leavitt said the increased federal presence means "there will be no safe harbor for violent criminals in D.C."

Trump has repeatedly suggested that control of Washington could revert to federal authorities, a move that would require Congress to repeal the 1973 Home Rule Act. He said lawyers are reviewing the possibility, though it could face strong opposition.

"We have a capital that’s very unsafe," Trump told reporters this week. "We have to run D.C."

The White House said the increased law enforcement presence would "make D.C. safe again." The plan began at midnight, led by U.S. Park Police.

The plan will run for seven days, with the option to extend "as needed," under Trump’s earlier executive order creating the Making DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force. Federal officers will be clearly identified, operating in marked units with high visibility, the White House said.

Multiple agencies

Participating agencies include the U.S. Capitol Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Protective Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Enforcement and Removal Operations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Police units from Amtrak and the city’s Metro rail system are also taking part in the operation.

Trump has long claimed that crime and violence are rising in Washington, recently expanding his criticism to include litter and graffiti. But the immediate trigger for the increased police presence was last weekend’s attempted carjacking of a high-ranking official from the Department of Government Efficiency by a group of teenagers.

‘Big Balls’ attack

The victim, Edward Coristine, known as "Big Balls," is one of the most prominent figures in DOGE, which was created to cut jobs and shrink the federal bureaucracy. Police have arrested two 15-year-olds and say they’re still searching for additional suspects.

"If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore," Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this week.

The president later said he was weighing a repeal of Washington’s limited Home Rule or "bringing in the National Guard, maybe very quickly."

Thursday’s announcement comes as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration shows a drop in homicides and carjackings, both of which surged across the city in 2023.

Carjackings in Washington fell in 2024, dropping from 957 to just under 500. The trend appears to be continuing in 2025, with fewer than 200 reported so far this year.

