Trump flies to Scotland for trade talks, golf rounds

The Brief President Donald Trump will fly to Scotland for a five-day trip on Friday. He will meet with the British Prime Minister and Scottish government to refine trade talks, while checking on his golf resorts. Scotland police indicated a "significant" security increase in preparation for the visit.



President Donald Trump embarked Friday on a five-day trip to Scotland where he will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the head of the Scottish Government, First Minister John Swinney, all while checking in on his golf courses in Turnberry and Aberdeen.

The expected topic of conversation with the British leaders is the U.S.-U.K. trade agreement. The dates for the conversations have yet to be announced.

What we know:

Last month, Trump signed an executive order aiming to boost trade and investment with the U.K. by reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers, titled the "Economic Prosperity Deal".

The deal is explained as a "head of terms," meaning both nations intend to move forward with new trade terms, according to Alan Mendoza, executive director of the Henry Jackson Society.

Trump and Starmer are meeting to refine the trade deal that was arranged in June, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters last week.

Along with political discussions, Trump is expected to play a round of golf at one of his courses like he did in 2018 when he visited Turnberry Hotel and Golf Resort.

Big picture view:

Scotland seems to be a special place for Trump due to his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, being raised in Tong before she moved to Queens, New York. He named his golf club in Aberdeen the "MacLeod Course" after it broke ground in 2023.

Although Trump seems to have a soft spot for the area, he has been met with protests in previous Scotland trips.

Scotland police indicated a "significant" security increase as they have pulled additional forces from across the U.K. in preparation for the president's visit, according to Fox News.

Trump makes a return trip to Scotland in September for an official state visit with plans to meet with King Charles III at Windsor Castle. This visit marks the first time the U.K. invited a U.S. president for an official second state visit.