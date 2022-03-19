Trucker convoys cause traffic delays in DC region Saturday

Trucker Convoys protesting COVID-19 mandates are causing traffic issues in the D.C. region Saturday.

Fox 5's Matthew Cappucci reported that traffic was backed up Saturday afternoon along I-395 and I-695, going from Virginia into the downtown D.C. area. Police closed off several exits in the area as a result of the convoys, and were guiding traffic southward away from the city.

The Metropolitan Police Department says road closures will be implemented throughout the day Saturday to help deal with the heavy traffic. Drivers should expect the closures to be fluid, and they will be lifted as needed.

For the past two weeks, the convoys have spent most days protesting around the Beltway and on interstate freeways in the District, during the late morning and afternoon hours.

The convoys have previously had a limited traffic impact on the region, but officials continue to warn that drivers may need to allow for extra time before hitting the roads.

Earlier this week, the Metropolitan Police Department set up rolling road closures to help with the potential traffic. The road closures were later lifted.