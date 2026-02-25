31-year-old man killed in overnight Fort Washington shooting

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in Fort Washington, police said. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Tyrone Gantt of Washington, D.C. Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect.



A deadly shooting in Fort Washington early Wednesday morning has left one man dead as Prince George’s County police search for answers.

Shot in early morning hours

Officers responded around 2:35 a.m. to the 9500 block of Livingston Road for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found Tyrone Gantt suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the killing.

Police said detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect or suspects.

No additional details about the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers online at pgcrimesolvers.com, through the "P3 Tips" mobile app, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Please reference case number 26-0009603.