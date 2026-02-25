31-year-old man killed in overnight Fort Washington shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A deadly shooting in Fort Washington early Wednesday morning has left one man dead as Prince George’s County police search for answers.
Shot in early morning hours
Officers responded around 2:35 a.m. to the 9500 block of Livingston Road for a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they found Tyrone Gantt suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
What's next:
Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the killing.
Police said detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect or suspects.
No additional details about the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers online at pgcrimesolvers.com, through the "P3 Tips" mobile app, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Please reference case number 26-0009603.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Prince George’s County Police Department.