Police ID family killed, suspect shot dead by officer in gruesome Fairfax apartment stabbing

The Brief Police ID a Fairfax mother and daughter killed before officers shot the suspect. A man is hospitalized in life‑threatening condition; a 1‑year‑old was unharmed. The involved officer is on restricted duty as the investigation continues.



Authorities have identified the family members killed when police say a man fatally stabbed his daughter and wife, then attacked his son‑in‑law before officers arrived and shot him.

Officers were called early Monday to an apartment in the 3900 block of Persimmon Circle in the Mantua area for a reported domestic disturbance. They found a woman with stab wounds outside the residence.

Inside, police say 54‑year‑old Chhatra Thapa of Fairfax was armed with a knife and kneeling over the male victim. A second woman was also found suffering from stab wounds.

Officers say they ordered Thapa to drop the knife and opened fire when he refused. He died at the scene.

Chhatra Thapa, 54, and the knife police say he used that was recovered at the scene. (Fairfax County Police Department)

Mamta Thapa, 33, and Binda Thapa, 52, both of Fairfax, were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The male victim remains hospitalized in life‑threatening condition.

A 1‑year‑old boy was found unharmed inside the apartment. Detectives took him into protective custody and have since arranged placement with family.

The officer involved in the shooting is a two-and-a-half-year veteran assigned to the Mason Police District. The officer has been placed on restricted duty pending criminal and administrative investigations as per department policy.

The case remains under investigation.