Trucker convoy in DC region Tuesday

A convoy of truckers made their way into the D.C. region Tuesday protesting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, illegal immigration and other issues.

The convoy had been making their way to the nation's capital from different parts of the U.S. they arrived over the weekend, circling the Capital Beltway throughout the day Sunday.

Earlier this week, the group stopped in Hagerstown Maryland.

SKYFOX captured images of the convoy making their way along I-270 Tuesday.