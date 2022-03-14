Highway exits, streets shut down as DC braces for trucker convoy protests

The Metropolitan Police Department says it has lifted the traffic closures it placed along a number of streets and highway exits Monday evening due to the trucker convoy.

In order to keep traffic moving safely through the area, the department set up rolling road closures, which authorities said would be lifted as soon as they are no longer necessary.

MPD is warning drivers to expect traffic on I-395, I-695, and I-295 because of the demonstration activity by the truckers. They're recommending motorists consider taking different streets or use alternative transportation such as Metrorail.