Arrest made in killing of millionaire philanthropist at Maryland senior facility, police say

Updated  February 25, 2026 8:52am EST
Montgomery County police have made an arrest in the shooting death of millionaire philanthropist Robert Fuller inside a Potomac senior living facility.

The Brief

    • Police arrested a suspect in the killing of 87‑year‑old Robert Fuller.
    • Fuller was found fatally shot inside his Potomac senior‑living apartment on Feb. 14.
    • Officials will outline the case Wednesday, including ties to a suspect who fired at a state trooper.

Fuller, 87, was found dead the morning of Feb. 14 inside his apartment at the Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility. Police say he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives plan to announce the arrest at a 3 p.m. news conference Wednesday. Maryland State Police officials will also attend to discuss a connection between Fuller’s killing and a suspect who opened fire on a state trooper during a traffic stop in Baltimore on Tuesday.

Last week, authorities released surveillance video showing a person they identified as a suspect on the grounds of the senior facility.

Fuller was a retired Navy Reserve officer and attorney from Augusta, Maine, widely known for his philanthropic work.

