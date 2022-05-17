Trucker convoy set to return to DC area

A trucker convoy that protested COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year by circling trucks around the Capital Beltway is set to return sometime this week.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says The People's Convoy posted online that they are en route to the nation's capital. Their next stop is planned for the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland.

According to their online webpage, the group says the convoy's mission is "securing FREEDOM for all Americans and future generations."

"We encourage everyone to join us in this journey back to DC,"the group posted on their webpage. "Immediate needs are money and boots on the ground."

Earlier this year the group caused delays by circling Interstate-495 on numerous occasions. Supporters rallied on overpasses across parts of the Beltways.

Dr. Christopher Rodriguez of the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency released the following statement to FOX 5:

"The District of Columbia is aware of reports that this demonstration activity may return to our city. Mayor Bowser has been briefed. HSEMA and the Metropolitan Police Department continue to monitor for any possible threats to public safety. We are joined in that effort by our District, regional, and federal partners. As part of our layered mitigation strategy and enhanced preparedness posture, the District has focused support and resources to protect our residents, businesses, and minimize disruptions to our community. While we do not discuss operational tactics, MPD will take appropriate enforcement action against those who engage in unlawful behavior in the District of Columbia."