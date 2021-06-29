Trial in Capital Gazette shooting begins Tuesday

The trial in the deadly attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom that left five dead three years ago begins Tuesday.

A jury is expected to hear opening statements for the second phase of the trial for Jarrod Ramos.

Ramos, 41, pleaded guilty in 2019 to all 23 counts against him connected to the attack. Ramos has pleaded that he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Survivors and relatives of the five people who were killed in the mass shooting dedicated a memorial to them and the First Amendment in Annapolis on Monday.

The "Guardians of the First Amendment" includes five pillars to represent the five lives of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith.