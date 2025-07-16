Trayon White celebrates with supporters after projected to win back Ward 8 seat 

The Brief Trayon White projected to win Ward 8 seat despite federal bribery case. White celebrates with supporters, pledges to serve entire community. Council must decide whether to reinstate or expel him again as trial nears.



Former D.C. Councilmember Trayon White is projected to reclaim his Ward 8 seat in the special election despite an ongoing federal bribery case stemming from his arrest in an FBI sting operation.

White projected to win

What we know:

White received more than 29% of the vote, according to unofficial results. The D.C. Board of Elections reports mail-in ballots are still being counted, but not enough are expected for any of the other candidates to catch up.

The 41-year-old had strong backing from residents who believe he deserves a second chance after being expelled by the Council following its own investigation into the alleged bribery. Prosecutors say White was caught on video allegedly accepting thousands of dollars in exchange for influencing city contracts.

White was allowed to run because he has not been convicted of a felony. His federal trial is scheduled to begin in January.

On Tuesday night, White celebrated with supporters at Aces Lounge in Southeast D.C., where he was congratulated by several opponents. He pledged to represent the entire community.

Council faces decision

"So, I'm excited tonight that we restored power back in the great Ward eight and the people have spoken." White said. "You know, we didn't raise a lot of money. We was ridiculed the whole time. But i want to say that God can do anything with anybody when you let him. It's really about, you know, restoring the will to the power of people. And the people have spoken tonight."

White told reporters he plans to host a unity breakfast to bring residents together.

The Ward 8 Democrats are urging council leaders to include White in budget deliberations, so residents of Ward 8 retain a voice in upcoming decisions. The Council must now determine whether to reinstate or expel him again as the corruption case proceeds.

