Live results: DC 2025 special election for Ward 8

The Brief D.C. residents have cast their ballots to decide who will be the next Ward 8 councilmember. The special election comes after councilman Trayon White was expelled from the Councile earlier this year. White was arrested after being charged with accepting bribes in exchange for extending city contracts.



The polls have closed and ballots are being counted in D.C.'s special election. It will determine who will be the next councilmember to represent Ward 8.

The election was triggered following the expulsion of Trayon White, who was accused of accepting bribes in exchange for extending city contracts.

Big picture view:

Ward 8 has some of the District's largest green spaces, including Oxon Run Park, Fort Stanton, Anacostia Park, and Shepard Parkway.

Ward 8 also has several large federal and local institutions, including Bolling Air Force Base, stretching along the Anacostia riverfront, Saint Elizabeths Hospital, the Blue Plains Wastewater Treatment Plant and DC Village.

Ward 8 is also D.C.'s poorest part of the city – dealing with high rates of poverty, gun violence, food deserts and limited access to quality healthcare.

A new hospital, the District's first in 25 years, was opened in April to close longstanding gaps in healthcare access for D.C. residents east of the Anacostia.

Despite being rich in history and culture, the ward remains one of the most underserved in the city. Residents often face economic instability, with unemployment rates higher than the citywide average.

Meet the candidates:

Trayon White:

Trayon White served as the councilmember for Ward 8 after being voted onto the council in 2016. His term began in January 2017 and he chaired the Committee on Recreation, Libraries, and Youth Affairs. He was re-elected in 2024 with 76% of the vote.

He served on the council until he was expelled in February 2025 amid allegations that he accepted bribes.

White was accused of using his position to influence the extension of violence interruption contracts in exchange for $156,000, using his position to pressure government employees at the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) and DYRS.

White is a Washington D.C. native and graduated from Ballou Senior High School. He went to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Sheila Bunn:

According to her candidate website, Sheila Bunn is a lifelong resident of Ward 8 with significant experience in government, politics and community advocacy.

A single mother of one, Bunn lives in the Bellevue neighborhood of Ward 8 with her daughter.

Most recently, she served as Chief of Staff to former D.C. Mayor and Ward 7 Councilmember Vincent Gray, where she was a senior political strategist. Prior to that role, Sheila directed the Consumer Services Division of the Office of the People’s Counsel (OPC).

She also serves on the Board of Directors for Martha’s Table, is the First Vice President of the Far Southeast Family Strengthening Collaborative Board of Directors and co-chairs the William O. Lockridge Community Foundation Events Committee.

Salim Adofo:

According to his website, Salim Adofo has over 20 years of experience in local and federal government and the non-profit sector. He also served in the Army.

In the non-profit sector, Adofo worked as a tenant organizer and along with National Society of Black Engineers, he helped establish the Ward 8 STEM Academy after-school program.

As part of his environmental justice efforts, he also established the "Clean Ward 8" initiative, which initiated monthly community clean-up events at schools, parks and recreation centers.

Adofo received D.C.'s Community Impact of the Year Award in 2021. He is a graduate of the University of the District of Columbia.

Mike Austin:

Mike Austin is a fourth-generation Washingtonian, attorney, and the former ANC 8C Chairman representing Congress Heights.

According to his website, Austin went on to attend law school where he worked at a Community Economic Development Clinic as a student attorney, helping non-profits and community organizations with their legal needs.

He became the Legislative Director to former Ward 8 Councilmember, LaRuby May. After his time with May, Mike served as the Legislative Director to the Deputy Mayor for Greater Economic Opportunity.

Austin also served as an attorney and Vice President at United Medical Center and formerly served as the Chairman of ANC 8C.

