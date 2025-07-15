Trayon White expected to regain Ward 8 Council seat following special election

The Brief Trayon White is projected to win the Ward 8 special election. If confirmed, the former councilman will regain the seat he was expelled from earlier this year. The councilman was arrested in August 2024 on federal bribery charges. His trial is expected to start in January 2026.



Trayon White is expected to regain his seat on the D.C. Council following a special election for Ward 8—the seat left vacant after he was arrested on federal bribery charges and later expelled.

The backstory:

White was expelled by the Council after it was alleged that he accepted over $150,000 in bribes in exchange for extending city contracts.

The councilman was arrested by the FBI in August 2024 . He won re-election to a third term just a few months later-an indication of a street-level popularity that echoes his political mentor: iconic former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry.

The council then unanimously voted to expel White in February 2025 . However, he was allowed to run in the special election because he has not been convicted of a felony.

His federal trial won't start until 2026 but preliminary evidence includes videos of White taking envelopes full of cash from a city contractor, allegedly in return for securing lucrative city contracts.

What they're saying:

The Associated Press put White as the projected winner of the special election, with 29.7% of the vote, and 80% of votes counted as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

He’s running against three other candidates—Sheila Bunn, Salim Adofo and Mike Austin—some familiar names, all of whom have government experience including holding ANC Comisisoner positions. All three say it's time for fresh leadership in Ward 8.

Some Ward 8 constituents say the same.

"Definitely something for the children, the youth, the community. We need more activities for them to get involved in," Ashley Miller told FOX 5.

"I came out to vote because it’s necessary for my community. I work in the school system and it’s important for this community that I grew up to have a leader who cares," said Devin Watson, who supports Adofo.

But others say they still believe White is the man for the job.

"We need the representation over here. It’s been dim for quite some time. I think Trayon is bringing the light back to Ward 8. So that’s the importance of the representation," one voter told FOX 5. "[I’m] still sticking with him. He has really put a spotlight on Ward 8 that I think has not been there previously."

"I went to high school with him and that’s a good person. I don’t believe any of that. He look out for the people in the city and that’s all that matters," said Shay Brawner.

What's next:

White’s victory immediately puts the D.C. Council in a quandary as they will likely be left deciding whether they want to once again expel the councilman, or wait until his trial begins and see if he is convicted on his charges.

But with his trial set to begin in January 2026, White would have a significant amount of time on Council.