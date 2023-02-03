Transit safety concerns top priority following shooting at Potomac Avenue Metro station

D.C. and Metro Transit Police officers increased their presence at the Potomac Avenue Metro station Friday days after a man gunned down a WMATA employee and wounded several passengers.

Officers greeted commuters with coffee and hot chocolate and addressed concerns related to the safety of the transit system that has been plagued by violence in recent months.

On Wednesday, police say 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman shot a random bus passenger and a commuter inside the station before gunning down 64-year-old Robert Cunningham, a longtime Metro mechanic, who tried to intervene and bring a stop to the rampage Trotman was disarmed by Shante Trumpet, a passenger who was onboard a train as it pulled into the station. Trotman was then taken into custody by officers.

In December of last year, a woman and two teens were shot at the Benning Road Metro station after a juvenile gunman opened fire during a fight. Also in December, an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station.

Just days into the New Year, a 17-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was wounded during a shooting at a southeast D.C. Metro station. Several weeks ago, two children and a man were shot after an altercation that started on a Metrobus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C.