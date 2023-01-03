Teen killed, another injured during shooting at DC Metro station in violent start to 2023

A 17-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was wounded during a shooting at a southeast D.C. Metro station Monday night in what has become a violent start to 2023.

Authorities responded to the shooting shortly after 10 p.m. at a bus bay at Congress Heights Metro Station on Alabama Avenue.

The 17-year-old male was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to the hospital where he later died. The 14-year-old male remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the shooting was targeted and that multiple shots were fired. Investigators are reviewing security camera footage at this time.

"I’m tired of having to come to these shootings," said Seventh District Commander John Branch Monday night. "We have to learn as a community how to resolve our problems and our issues peacefully and without gun violence."

The deadly shooting was part of a string of violence reported around the District Monday. Police say a man was shot just after 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of F Street in the southeast. Officers are searching for a red sedan involved in the incident.

Also Monday, police say a man and a juvenile were shot on 23rd Street and Alabama Avenue just after 5 p.m. Both victims remain hospitalized.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shooting is asked to contact police.