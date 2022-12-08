3 shot at Benning Road Metro station after juvenile gunman opens fire during fight

Authorities say a woman and two teens were shot Thursday morning at the Benning Road Metro station in northeast D.C. after a juvenile gunman opened fire during a fight.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at the station in the 4500 block of Benning Road. Police say all three victims were taken to the hospital. The most seriously hurt was a 15-year-old male who was shot in the leg and suffered critical injuries. A 34-year-old woman was shot in the ankle and a second 15-year-old male was shot in the foot. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and police say they do not believe either were intended targets.

Investigators say the shooting happened after the critically injured 15-year-old and three others were involved in a fight while on the station platform. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired shots striking the teen. Police say stray bullets struck the two other victims who were sitting on a nearby bench.

Police say all three suspects appear to be juveniles and were wearing dark clothing and puffy coats. No weapons have been recovered. Authorities say school resource officers have been notified about possible student involvement.

Officials say Silver and Blue line trains are bypassing the station. Silver Line trains will operate between Ashburn and Stadium Armory and Blue Line trains are single tracking between Stadium Armory and Addison Road. Shuttle buses have been requested.

This shooting comes a day after a person was shot and killed by an off-duty FBI agent at the Metro Center station in downtown D.C.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.