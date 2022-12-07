Metro Center Shooting: Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots 1 person

An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police.

D.C. police initially said it responded to assist another agency with an officer-involved shooting at the station.

Around 6:21 p.m., Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict said the department received a call for a shooting on the Red Line platform at Metro Center.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks.

The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.

Benedict said the person who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. The FBI agent was transported to the hospital after suffering minor injuries during the altercation.

In a tweet, Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said he appreciated the rail operator's response to the situation.

"Really grateful for the quick reaction & thoughtful attention by the rail operator tonight whose response during tonight’s police-involved shooting at Metro Center kept customers from potential danger," he tweeted. "Metro will be supporting D.C. police who is the lead investigator."

As a result of the police investigation, Metro said there will be delays at the station. There will be single tracking between Judiciary Square and Farragut North. Train service was suspended between Farragut North and Gallery Place due to the police activity as well. Shuttle buses were requested.

The FBI Washington Field Office released a statement, saying it is "cooperating with MPD to investigate an agent-involved shooting that occurred at Metro Center."

"The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division," the statement reads.

