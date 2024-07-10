Traces of Truth: How one Virginia DNA lab is helping solve cold cases across the country

article

As DNA testing quickly advances, new clues are emerging to help detectives crack even of their toughest cases — some that have gone unsolved for decades.

One company in Virginia is helping to close those cases across the nation and they took FOX 5 through the process step by step, walking us through how that technology works while finally providing answers for victims and their families.

Parabon Nanolabs in Reston, Virginia has been helping to bring justice to victims of heinous crimes since it opened in 2008. The DNA technology company can use familial DNA to identify samples that may have been taken in previous cases.

"What Parabon really does is look at forensic DNA in a new way," said Ellen McRae Greytak, the Director of Bioinformatics at Parabon.

Greytak says what this means is using DNA samples to identify individuals who have not previously been convicted of a crime and entered into the federal Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) or entered into another DNA database.

"Forensic DNA has been used for decades — it’s been amazing in solving cases when a person is in a database or when the suspect is someone that the police have looked at and they can do a direct comparison between the crime scene sample and that person. What we’ve done is come along and say, ‘you know, there’s a lot more information in DNA than just that one-to-one identity. We can actually generate new leads and give detectives new information just based on that DNA sample," Greytak said.

FOX 5 went to Parabon Labs to meet some of the scientists and technologists who help bring violent criminals to justice.

"This genetic genealogy team has helped law enforcement with over 310 positive identifications over the last almost six years. So we’re averaging one case per week where we’re able to help law enforcement identify the contributor of the DNA," said CeCe Moore, Parabon’s Chief Genetic Genealogist.

So where does it all start? With law enforcement agencies and the DNA sample they say they want to study.

"Usually detectives are coming to us with cold cases where they really have exhausted everything that they can think of," Greytak said. "However, a lot of forward-thinking detectives these days are starting to realize as soon as that DNA profile doesn’t get a hit in the database, there are other pieces of information they can get from that DNA. And so we can do that analysis and help them on their way. Make it so that that case doesn’t go cold in the first place."

Once it’s determined that the sample is usable, it gets sent off to the lab.

From there, it depends on what other information detectives have, or want to obtain.

Parabon has the ability to develop a DNA profile, create a composite sketch of a particular suspect, or actually provide a one-to-one match if police are able to provide a new DNA sample from an alleged suspect for comparison.

Parabon can even work with mixed samples containing DNA from several people and separate the suspect’s information.

"As far as I know we’re the only ones who are able to do this with these difficult mixtures and it’s helped us with a lot of cases that couldn’t be solved otherwise," Greytak said.

"This is also really useful in unidentified remains cases," she added. "So if remains are recovered, there’s very little information about that person’s appearance."

