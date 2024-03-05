Man arrested in 1986, 1989 cold case murders

A suspect is in custody for two murders dating back to 1986 and 1989 in Stafford County, officials say.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested 65-year-old Elroy Harrison for his connection to the 1986 death of Jacqueline Lard, 32, and the 1989 death of Amy Baker, 18.

Jaqueline Lard, 32, was working at Mount Vernon Realty in the 300 block of Garrisonville Road on November 14, 1986. She was last seen that night at 9:00 p.m. when the business closed. She never made it home.

The next morning, employees of other businesses in the area discovered a crime scene at the realty office indicating a struggle. Officials collected blood and other evidence at the scene. Jacqueline and her car were both missing.

The following day, two kids playing in the woods nearby found a body underneath a pile of discarded carpet. Police identified the deceased as Jacqueline Lard.

Lard's missing vehicle was found in Fairfax County on December 18 1986, and additional evidence was recovered.

Officials say that DNA was entered into Virginia and National DNA Databanks. DNA research lab Parabon NanoLabs were able to link the DNA to the 1989 murder of Amy Baker in Fairfax County. Baker was reportedly driving to her home in March of 1989 when she went missing and was later found strangled in a wooded area.

In February, the Department of Forensic Science confirmed the DNA collected from both murders matched that of Harrison. He was arrested at his home and charged with first-degree murder, abduction with intent to defile, aggravated malicious wounding of Lard, and breaking and entering with the intent to commit murder.