Missing hiker believed to have been on Appalachian Trail when he disappeared

The Brief Michael "Deric" Bennet, 42, was last seen Feb. 27 in Centreville, Va., believed to be hiking the Appalachian Trail. He is 6 ft, 190 lbs, with brown hair, a dragon tattoo on his back, and tribal tattoos on his shoulders. Call 1-540-999-3422 with any information.



A search is underway for Michael "Deric" Bennet, 42, who is believed to have been hiking the Appalachian Trail when he disappeared

Bennet was last seen Feb. 27 in Centreville, Va., and coworkers contend he may have been on the trail at the time he vanished.

Missing made had multiple tattoos

What we know:

Described as 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair, Bennet has a dragon skeleton tattoo on his back and tribal-print tattoos on his shoulders.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-540-999-3422.