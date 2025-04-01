Missing hiker believed to have been on Appalachian Trail when he disappeared
SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK - A search is underway for Michael "Deric" Bennet, 42, who is believed to have been hiking the Appalachian Trail when he disappeared
Bennet was last seen Feb. 27 in Centreville, Va., and coworkers contend he may have been on the trail at the time he vanished.
Missing made had multiple tattoos
What we know:
Described as 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair, Bennet has a dragon skeleton tattoo on his back and tribal-print tattoos on his shoulders.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-540-999-3422.
The Source: FOX 5 DC &