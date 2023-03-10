Anne Arundel County, FBI to provide update in 1970 cold case murder of 16-year-old

Anne Arundel County Police and the FBI are providing an update on Friday on a 1970 cold case murder of a 16-year-old girl.

Officials are giving an update on the 1970 murder of 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers.

Pamela Lynn Conyers

On Oct. 20, 1970, at 10:20 a.m., Conyers' body was discovered in a wooded area between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Maryland Route 177 that extended into Millersville, Maryland.

This area was under construction at the time and is currently Route 100 near the Waterford Road/Route 648 overpass.

On Oct. 16, 1970, Conyers attended the homecoming bonfire/pep rally at Glen Burnie High School. Later that evening, Pamela drove her family's 1967 Dodge Monaco to the Harundale Mall in Glen Burnie, Maryland. This is the last place that Pamela was seen alive.

Conyers’ cause of death was trauma to the upper body and the manner was ruled a homicide.

