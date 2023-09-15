Man sentenced to 35 years for 2010 murder of DC mother

A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of a woman who went missing from her home in October 2010.

Isaac Moye, 46, of Washington D.C. was convicted on June 23, 2023, for the second-degree murder of Unique Harris.

On October 9, 2010, Harris had a sleepover for her young children and their nine-year-old cousin at her home. Police say that after Harris put the children to bed around 9:30 p.m., Moye came over to her house around 10:39 p.m. The two had only known each other for two months, according to police.

The next morning, the three kids woke up to find Harris gone. Her cell phone and keys were missing, but her purse and eyeglasses were all left behind.

The sofa had a hole cut in the fabric and a section of foam removed, police said. There was no blood found or sign of struggle.

Harris was never seen or heard from again.

Police say that throughout the investigation over the next few years, Moye was interviewed multiple times, changing his story often.

Moye's semen was identified on the sofa, and GPS records placed him at Harris' home for the entire night, police said. He also made statements to another person who testified that Moye said there was a missing girl, but that police were "never going to find her" because he "did it, but did it the right way."