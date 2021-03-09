Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery reopens to public

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery (ANC) has officially reopened to the public as of Tuesday.

"Reopening the Tomb plaza to the public, while continuing to maintain current health protection conditions, is an important element of the yearlong centennial commemoration for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which culminates on Veterans Day 2021," ANC tweeted.

Visitors will now be able to watch the changing of the guard and pay their respects. However, only 150 visitors will be allowed on the plaza stairs at a time in order to maintain social distancing.

MORE: Biden, Harris lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery

A one-way route for pedestrians will begin at Memorial Drive and end at the north side of Memorial Amphitheater.

The reopening does not include access to exhibits in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room and Welcome Center.

Advertisement

Public wreath ceremonies at the Tomb will remain suspended until health protection conditions improve.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

For more information on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, click here.