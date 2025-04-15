Threats of retaliation circulate online in wake of Spotsylvania County mass shooting

The Brief The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating threats of retaliation following last week's deadly mass shooting. Officials say all six victims – three killed and three injured in the shooting – were involved in an illegal gun sale. The investigation is ongoing.



Authorities in Virginia are investigating threats of retaliation circulating online connected to last week's mass shooting in Spotsylvania County.

What we know:

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8, a shooting in the Olde Greenwich Circle neighborhood in Spotsylvania left three people dead and three others injured.

Investigators tell FOX 5 that threats related to this shooting are still happening online.

"There has been a lot of chatter on social media websites in reference to retaliation," Major Liz Scott, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. "We take these very seriously. We investigate them. We've had additional personnel at our schools because of this."

Fredericksburg City Schools and Spotsylvania County Public Schools had a two-hour delay the day following the mass shooting. They have not had any delays or closures in connection with the shooting since.

Dig deeper:

The victims killed in the shooting were all teens. Chase Feaster and Alonzo Goffney, both 18 years old, were two of the victims and on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office identified the third person killed as 19-year-old Sincere Fitz.

Major Liz Scott from Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says the three teens killed were all involved in an illegal gun sale gone wrong. They say the three other people were wounded were also allegedly involved with the illegal gun sale.

"There were two particular groups and obviously we can't go into the specifics of what each particular group was wanting to do, because it is still an ongoing investigation, but they were all there basically for the same reason," Scott said.

The backstory:

The Sheriff's Office says three juvenile suspects and 18-year-old Jeremiah Upson have been charged in the shooting. Upson remains in jail with no bond.

A neighbor recorded video of two people walking with long guns, down their street in the neighborhood.

Investigators FOX 5 that none of the people involved actually live in this neighborhood where the shooting happened.

They are continuing to investigate the online threats, saying they are monitoring the online threats.