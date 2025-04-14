Third victim in fatal Spotsylvania mass shooting identified

A third victim in a mass shooting in Spotsylvania earlier this month has been identified by police.

Third victim identified

What we know:

Police say 19-year-old Sincere Devon Fitz of Spotsylvania County is one of three people killed in a mass shooting on April 8.

The other two victims were previously identified as Chase Feaster and Alonzo Goffney, both 18 years old.

Major Liz Scott from Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says the three deceased, as well as three injured in the shooting, were all involved in an illegal gun sale gone wrong.

"There were two particular groups and obviously we can't go into the specifics of what each particular group was wanting to do, because it is still an ongoing investigation, but they were all there basically for the same reason," said Scott.

Juvenile suspect released from hospital, now incarcerated

What we know:

A juvenile suspect who had been admitted to the hospital has now been released. He has been charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, unlawful assembly. He will be incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Three other suspects, another 16-year-old, a 17-year-old, and 18-year-old Jeremiah Upson, have all been charged and incarcerated with no bond.

Scott said in the wake of the shooting, there has been "chatter on social media websites in reference to retaliation."

"People will get on social media and throw threats out for retaliation. We take these very seriously. We investigate them. We've had additional personnel at our schools because of this," said Scott. "We don't know that there was any validity to it, but again, we do take them very seriously. So we did enhance security at the schools."

Fredericksburg City Schools and Spotsylvania County Public Schools had a two-hour delay the day following the mass shooting. They have not had any delays or closures in connection with the shooting since.

The backstory:

An "illegal gun sale/robbery" unfolded into a mass shooting in the neighborhood of Olde Greenwich Circle earlier this month, leaving three dead, three injured, and residents shaken.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department reported receiving multiple calls about gunfire around 5:30 p.m. on April 8. Responding officers discovered three victims dead at the scene, while three others were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses described a terrifying scene. One resident shared a video showing two individuals holding what appeared to be long guns, walking down the middle of the street moments before gunfire erupted.

A witness who lives in the neighborhood spoke with FOX 5.

"I was coming down the hill I was looking forward and then I saw about three or four individuals, and I heard it and I saw bullets going everywhere, they were kind of going at each other," she said. "Then I saw some run off down the road and after a little bit they started walking back holding their big guns, and they started walking up the hill, then the cut off behind the townhouses and that's when the first officer arrived on scene."