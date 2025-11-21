Person allegedly made 'white supremacist' threats at DC office of Rep. Jasmine Crockett

article

The Brief An alleged white supremacist reportedly made threats at the D.C. office of Rep. Jasmine Crockett. There were no injuries and the incident was contained. The congresswoman released a statement on Thursday, saying the president has encouraged this kind of "political violence."



A threat was reportedly made at the D.C. office of Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

According to the congresswoman's office, the suspect made threats and hand gestures.

There were no injuries and the incident was contained.

What we know:

The incident at the congresswoman's office was reported Thursday evening.

Crockett, who represents Texas' 30th District, has been an outspoken member of the Democratic party, drawing intense ire from President Donald Trump and much of the Republican Party.

She has notably spoken out against Trump and his administration, made inflammatory comments about former Trump ally and DOGE leader Elon Musk and clashed with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Crockett now regularly appears on CNN and continues to champion progressive policies.

She has vehemently pushed back against many of Trump's policies, particularly in defense of DEI initiatives and women's rights.

Full statement:

Crockett's office released a statement following the alleged threat Thursday night.

You can read it in full below:

"Today an individual showed up to my D.C. office and made white supremacist threats and hand gestures. Everyone is safe, and I want to thank Capitol Police for their swift response.

But let me be crystal clear: this cannot become the norm.

We’re living in a time where political violence is being fueled from the very top. When the President of United States spreads hate and lies, when he targets his political opponents, when he openly calls for the death of sitting Members of Congress, he is putting a literal target on our backs. The President should be committed unity, not more division.

Some folks have questioned why I need security. This is why. Every time I speak truth, stand up for my constituents, or call out corruption, the threats get louder—and more dangerous.

I will not be intimidated. I will not be silenced. I will continue to show up for the people of Texas’ 30th Congressional District. But we cannot pretend that this is normal. When leaders promote hate, hate shows up—sometimes right at our door."