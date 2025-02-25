Congresswoman Crockett to Elon Musk: 'F*** Off'

article

The Brief Rep. Jasmine Crockett told Elon Musk to "F*** off" after a budget protest outside the U.S. Capitol. The comment gained attention after being shared online by a reporter on X. Crockett has previously criticized Musk’s involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).



Rep. Jasmine Crockett has made it clear how she feels about Elon Musk’s influence in U.S. politics.

Speaking on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, Crockett delivered a blunt message to the tech mogul: "F*** off."

Her comments came following a House Democrats’ protest against the Republican budget plan, but the expletive quickly gained attention after a clip of the exchange was shared by a reporter on X.

"I just asked Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett if she had a message to Elon Musk," the post reads.

Crockett, a Texas Democrat, has long been critical of Musk, particularly his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). As a member of the House Oversight Committee on DOGE, she has raised concerns about the organization's validity and its leadership under Musk.

US Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a "Oversight and Government Reform" hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, on February 12, 2025. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski / AFP) (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

During a subcommittee hearing on Feb. 12, Crockett expressed her frustration with Musk’s role.

"I’m upset about the guy that runs Twitter who for sure is doing the very least," Crockett said. "I don’t understand if you are trying to conduct audits and figure out where all the waste, fraud, and abuse is, I don’t know why you would go to some tech guy … To the elected, it is time for us to do our jobs and reign in this rogue actor named Elon Musk."

Check out Rep. Crockett's comments below: