3rd suspect arrested in killing of Capitol Hill intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym and teen girl: sources

A third teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Capitol Hill intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym and a teen girl, sources confirm to FOX 5.

Naqwan Antonio Lucas is the latest suspect taken into custody in the June 30 killing, which happened near the intersection of 7th and M streets NW in Washington, D.C.

Naqwan Antonio Lucas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Tarpinian-Jachym, a University of Massachusetts Amherst student from Granby, Massachusetts, was shot that evening and later died at the hospital. Police say multiple suspects exited a vehicle and opened fire on a group of people. A woman and a 16-year-old boy were also shot but survived. Investigators believe Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target.

Just five days after Tarpinian-Jachym's murder, Lucas is suspected of killing Zoey Kelley-Hickman, a teenage girl, on Benning Road Northeast.

