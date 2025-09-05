Two teens arrested, charged with murder of Capitol Hill intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym

The Brief U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro is holding a press conference at noon on Friday. Capitol Hill intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was killed in Washington, D.C. in June. He had been interning with the office of Kansas Rep. Ron Estes.



U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro provided an update on arrests in the murder of Capitol Hill intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said two 17-year-olds have been arrested and a third arrest is pending. Both teens will be charged as adults.

The backstory:

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a University of Massachusetts Amherst student from Granby, Massachusetts, was struck by gunfire on the evening of June 30, 2025 at the intersection of 7th and M streets NW. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, multiple suspects exited a vehicle and opened fire on a group of people. A woman and a 16-year-old boy were also shot but survived. Investigators believe Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target.

Tarpinian-Jachym was a senior majoring in finance with a minor in political science. He had been interning with the office of Kansas Rep. Ron Estes and previously served as a fellow with the Fund for American Studies.

"Eric was a good, smart Republican. Quite frankly, somebody in Congress should introduce a bill called the Eric Jachym Act that works on increasing police support in D.C, and Congress can do that," said friend Phillip Petersen.

Estes said he and his staff are sending prayers to the family, adding, "I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile. We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country."