Suspect in DC intern's murder now accused of killing teen girl

The Brief Naqwan Antonio Lucas is accused of killing a congressional intern and a teenage girl. Both families urge the public to help locate Lucas, who remains at large. A $75,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Lucas' arrest.



Families of two murder victims are pleading for public assistance in locating the suspect, Naqwan Antonio Lucas, who is accused of killing both a congressional intern and a teenage girl.

Families seek justice

What we know:

Lucas is accused of killing Eric Tarpinian Jachym, a congressional intern, nearly four months ago in Washington, D.C. Just five days later, he allegedly killed Zoey Kelley-Hickman, a teenage girl, on Benning Road Northeast. Both families are urging anyone with information on Lucas's whereabouts to come forward.

Tamara, Tarpinian's mother, shared her ongoing grief, recalling Eric's 22nd birthday and the memories of him watching a Celtics game with his father.

"You never think that will be the last birthday," she said.

Kelley-Hickman's family described her as a "limitless soul" who aspired to be a firefighter. Her uncle expressed concern over Lucas's continued freedom, as well.

"Will there have to be a third person, or fourth person?" he asked. Both families are united in their hope for justice and closure.

Reward offered for information

What you can do:

A $75,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Lucas's arrest.

Authorities and the families are asking the public to look at the victims' photos, listen to their stories and report any information about Lucas' location.

Kelley-Hickman's mother emphasized that her daughter's case will not go cold.

"This is not gonna be a cold case, this is not gonna go undone," she said.