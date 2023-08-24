Commemorate the March on Washington's 60th anniversary: Your weekend guide to events in the DC area

This Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. Here's everything you need to know from road closures to events in the D.C. area.

March on Washington:

The nonviolent protest where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic "I Have A Dream" speech, attracted as many as 250,000 to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King, III, and Arndrea Waters King are bringing together 60 national organizations across racial, cultural, and generational lines as partners for the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington.

Organizers will be gathering to commemorate the historical event, while also shining a light on a number of issues today that appear to be similar to issues faced in 1963. The coalition will gather for a large-scale event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The event begins at 8 a.m. and will be followed with a march through the streets of the Nation’s Capital.

Large crowds are expected in D.C. this weekend for the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington. The United States Park Police announced the following road closures on the National Mall on Saturday, August 26.

Come out and enjoy an ongoing concert series celebrating the music of the African Diaspora. Dance the night away with lively music and indulge in some tasty bites from Luvplates Soul and Grill food truck. The event is completely free and in the case of inclement weather things will be moved indoors.

The return of the greatest movie lovers holiday has returned, National Cinema Day! Movie goers can grab a $4 ticket and enjoy the record-breaking "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer" this Sunday, Aug. 27.

Enjoy a happy hour with a view live DJs, dancing, and lawn games this Saturday at The REACH at the Kennedy Center. This event is free and open to all ages.

