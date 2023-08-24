Road closures Saturday for 60th Anniversary of 1963 March on Washington

This weekend will mark 60 years since Doctor Martin Luther King Junior gave his iconic "I Have A Dream" speech in the nation's capital during the 1963 March on Washington.

From the steps of the monument to President Abraham Lincoln, King began his most famous speech by decrying economic disparity, quality of life issues, police brutality and voter disenfranchisement.

The nonviolent protest, which attracted as many as 250,000, helped till the ground for passage of federal civil rights and voting rights legislation.

Civil rights leaders and organizers are expected to commemorate the anniversary with a march that is expected to draw tens of thousands.

The United States Park Police has announced the following road closures on the National Mall on Saturday, August 26.

The following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 26:

Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Avenue SW

West Basin Drive SW

23rd Street north of Independence Avenue SW

Daniel French Drive SW

Henry Bacon Drive SW

The following roads may experience temporary closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 26:

Independence Avenue SW between 17th Street and 23rd Street

Ohio Drive SW north of Independence Avenue SW

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW