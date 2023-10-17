Prince George's County police are warning businesses about the rise in financial crime.

The department says car dealerships are increasingly being targeted.

AMKO Auto, a used car dealership in Temple Hills, said that thieves recently came in and stole every single car key.

It cost them $100,000 to buy new ones.

Luckily, they were able to recover that amount in 24 hours to sell vehicles and stay afloat. But the concern is that not every business, especially small ones, will be able to do that.

Leon, the financial director at AMKO Auto said the dealership on Saint Barnabas Road keeps getting hit by financial fraudsters.

"Just this past week, a customer came in, wanted to buy a car, did the deal, and we give him the down payment, and he gives us a fake cashier’s check," Leon recalled.

Surveillance video from inside AMKO Auto shows the moment Prince George’s County police arrested the man allegedly responsible.

Leon says it seems like every other day criminals are trying something new.

"When I say they’re getting creative, I mean super creative," he explained. "They will sit in the parking lot and someone will be in the car with a printer in the backseat – they’ll print bank statements, pay stubs, cashier’s checks, any documents they need, it’ll be printed right there."

Leon believes thieves are getting smarter and smarter and that’s what’s causing crime against businesses to become worse.

"Here we go again," he said. "Honestly, it’s getting that bad that honest people – you have to give them a second look."

According to Lieutenant Joseph Bellino with the Prince George’s County police, check fraud is the most prevalent scam against businesses, primarily due to new technology like mobile deposit.

"In the last year, the types of companies that we’ve had impacted are construction supply companies, churches, funeral homes, auto dealerships, mortgage companies, banks, trucking and transport companies, apartment rental companies, HOAs, and convenience stores as it relates to point of sale skimming devices," Lieutenant Bellino said.

Investigators say, so far this year in Prince George’s County, the total calculated monetary loss for businesses and individuals is $10 million dollars.

"When we have people who are plotting all day on how to rip off business it's just not good for anybody," said PGPD's media relations manager Brian Fischer.

There will be a free business fraud prevention seminar held at the Marriott Hotel on University Blvd E. in Adelphi on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Prince George’s County police will be there, as well as the FBI, to provide you with helpful tips on how to stay safe. RSVP to attend here.