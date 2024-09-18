Thieves crash car into Germantown grocery store in attempt to steal ATM

Montgomery County police are searching for a pair of thieves, accused of crashing a car into a Giant supermarket in an attempt to steal an ATM from the store.

One of the front entrances to the grocery store is boarded up, right where the would-be thieves drove a truck into the building early Monday morning.

Inside, there are tire tracks on the floor in the front of the store right near the self-checkout aisle, a number of dark skid marks stretching for about twenty feet and nearby, wrapped in dark plastic is the ATM targeted by the thieves.

"My goodness they're getting desperate out there," one shopper told FOX 5.

"Wow. So, welcome to Germantown, Maryland," said another.

Montgomery County Police say the burglary happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 16. They're not saying how much, if any money was stolen.

Surveillance video just released by Montgomery County Police Wednesday evening shows the large pickup truck being backed into the building. Thankfully, nobody was inside the store at the time.

The thieves drove the pickup to the ATM about 20 feet from the entrance but when all was said and done, they couldn’t manage to get the machine out of the store. We're told no money was taken from the store in the end.

"People are insane man. I mean, you're absolutely insane. Are you serious? With all these cameras and stuff. I know the truck had to be probably stolen," shopper Joel Prentice said. "Only a fool would drive their regular [car]. Then again only a fool would try to rob a store with a truck."

Police say the pickup truck was indeed stolen, and it was found abandoned in the parking lot. Investigators hope the video helps in some way to identify the suspects.

A spokesperson for Giant says they are continuing to cooperate with investigators.