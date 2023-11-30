'They're out there protecting children:' Behind the scenes at FCPD's Child Exploitation Unit

Fairfax County police offered an inside look at some of the daily work that goes into their unit dedicated to fighting crimes against children.

Fairfax County Police Dept.’s Child Exploitation Unit has seven detectives. Some have been with the department for about a decade, according to Lieutenant Christopher Rekas.

"The unit is basically designed to protect children," Lt. Rekas said.

So far this year, there have been more than 1,000 cyber tips submitted. According to Rekas, that figure is on par with trends from past years.

"So, all of those cyber tips are assigned to detectives. They work those to the best of their ability and as thoroughly as they can. That does not include other tips we maybe get from patrol or something gets called in," he said.

Tips are assigned weekly to detectives, he said. Recently, police announced the arrest of Tysons man Craig Strasbouger. The 31-year-old was arrested on Nov. 17 for charges related to automatic weapons but detectives have since charged with multiple counts of Child Sexual Abuse Material after conducting a thorough investigation on devices belonging to Strasbourger.

"Anybody can be anybody online. The goal of this unit is to protect kids and to hold people accountable who are trying to meet up with or receive images of these kids," Rekas said. "Not every child in the images, do we meet face to face. For us, every time that gets sent and we express that to community members…every time that gets sent, certainly that’s like that child get re-victimized again."

Recently, the unit added the resource of a police dog named Delaware. According to Rekas, the Labrador is able to detect electronic devices.

"When we, say, search a house or are assisting another unit…say, someone threw a phone in the field, she can be used to locate that phone to locate devices that we possibly could have missed," Rekas said. "Technology is constantly evolving, right? So, we’re constantly learning new things…discovering new platforms…new things during our investigations. So, I think it’s important for parents to understand that, to be involved in your kids’ online life."

Though the workload is heavy and their unit has fewer than a dozen detectives, Rekas said their goal remains the same.

"It is difficult, but I think every detective understands that. They take great pride in their investigations and they realize that they’re making a difference, and they’re out there protecting children," he said.