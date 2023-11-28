Man arrested after child pornography, illegal machine guns found at home: police

A 31-year-old man was arrested after officials found child sexual abuse material and four illegal machine guns at his residence.

In September, Fairfax County detectives received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying that Craig Strasbourger was engaging in sexual communication with a juvenile from Kentucky.

On November 17, officials carried out a search warrant at Strasbourger's residence on Robin Way Court in Vienna. Detectives confiscated four illegal machine guns and electronic devices.

Strasbourger was initially charged with four counts of Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun.

After investigating the electronic devices taken from Strasbourger's home, detectives obtained warrants for three counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, one count of Solicitation of a Minor, and one count Possession of Animal Sexual Abuse Material.

Strasbourger is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.