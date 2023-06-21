'The Longest Day': Bridge players gather to raise money, awareness for Alzheimer's Association

Bridge players in Northern Virginia are bringing two passions together for a good cause: their love for the card game and their focus on raising awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease.

Wednesday was the longest day of the year — literally and figuratively. Not only was it the Summer Solstice, it was also the Alzheimer's Association’s "Longest Day" campaign, which urges residents nationwide to raise awareness through an activity of their choice.

Bridge was the activity of choice at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Arlington. The gathering was hosted by the Northern Virginia Bridge Association.

Organizers say they chose bridge due to the social skills and cognitive skills required and they chose the day of the year with the most light to showcase their fight against the darkness of Alzheimer’s.

Dozens of people stopped in throughout the morning including Bridge Heroes 2023 team captain Kevin O’Brien.

"We’ve learned the game, we enjoy it," O’Brien said. "It’s fun, it’s a challenge. Some people think the social aspects of bridge — getting out and talking to other people — and the mental exercise aspects of figuring out what’s happening and how to communicate with the other players at the table legally helps to delay or fight against dementia."

So far, the Northern Virginia Bridge Association says they’ve raised $10,000 and counting for the campaign and nearly $9 million over the last 11 years.

Bridge is not the only game that reportedly helps reduce cognitive decline: crossword puzzles and word games also apparently help. Medical researchers say playing about 20 minutes a day can help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

