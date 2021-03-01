'The end is in sight': Looking back after nearly one year into the COVID-19 pandemic

It may hard to believe, but we’re now almost one full year into the pandemic. That’s a grueling 365 days of virtual school, working from home, and seeing relatives over Zoom.

For a lot of people in the D.C. region, reality really set-in back on March 5, 2020, when Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency after three people tested positive for COVID in Montgomery County.

READ MORE: Many cautiously optimistic one year into COVID-19 pandemic

"While today’s news may seem overwhelming, this is not a reason to panic," the governor said at the time.

But the bad news just kept on coming. On March 7, the first positive cases popped up in D.C. and Virginia. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.

"We have rang the alarm bell loud and clear," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the W.H.O.’s director-general.

Advertisement

By March 12, there were official states of emergency declared throughout the entire DMV, and on the 13th, the whole country filed suit.

"I am officially declaring a national emergency," President Donald Trump told the nation, "two very big words."

Shutdowns would follow – of schools, offices, and restaurants.

"We have never faced anything like this before," Hogan said at one point.

And one year later, people still describe the pandemic using words like this: "Brutal" and "Cruel."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

But in March of 2021, at least there is hope.

"At this point, the end is in sight at least, it seems like it is," Anders Fredericksen said.

And unlike one year ago, many others are looking towards the future too – and for the first time in a long time, they like what they see.