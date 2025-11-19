Thanksgiving Travel Forecast: Unsettled conditions could bring wet weather to DMV for holiday

It’s one of the busiest travel times of the year! Ready to visit the family? As the Thanksgiving travel rush approaches, here’s a look at what travelers heading to and from Washington, D.C. can expect from the skies — and how to plan accordingly.

What the forecast looks like

Wednesday (Nov 26th): Rain possible! Looks increasingly likely the big travel day could have periods of rain showers for the Mid Atlantic and much of the Northeast. Temps stay cool but well above freezing. Daytime high temps in the 50’s.

Thanksgiving Day (Nov 27): Expect partly sunny skies, with a chance of a passing isolated shower. Highs should reach the mid 50’s dipping to low 40’s overnight. Perfect for a walk with the family or getting a little exercise before the big meal.

Nov 28 (Black Friday): Times of clouds and sun, cool with high temps in the mid 50’s and a brisk nighttime low in the mid 30’s.

Weekend Return (Nov 29–30): Mostly cloudy, with chance of rain. Highs drop into the low 50s, and lows fall close to 40°. Forecast trends will need to monitored carefully. There is some possibility our region gets a true blast of cold Arctic weather by the end of the weekend.

How this compares to typical November weather in DC

Rain is relatively common: on average there are about 8 rainy days in November.

Snow is rare around Thanksgiving. Historically, only about 1 in 3 Thanksgivings sees any measurable precipitation, and white Thanksgivings in the D.C. area are very uncommon. Looks like this doesn’t happen locally again this year.

What this means for travelers

The forecast suggests cool but somewhat unsettled weather over the holiday week — not bitter cold, but not warm and dry either.

A light shower on Thanksgiving could affect outdoor plans or travel mood, though anything significant is unlikely.

Temperatures will be comfortable for travel, especially during the day, but cool enough at night that warm layers will come in handy.

Returning travelers over the weekend should prepare for possible rain, and cooler evening conditions. It’s possible we will see a real blast of cold Arctic air in the days following Thanksgiving.

Bottom line

Travelers in and out of Washington, D.C. over Thanksgiving 2025 are likely to enjoy a relatively mild holiday, with the possibility of rain or showers the day before Thanksgiving and the weekend after the Holiday. While showers may make an appearance, nothing in the forecast points to a major travel disrupting storm. That said, keep a close eye on the forecast, especially the weekend weather after Thanksgiving. Hope it’s a safe and enjoyable holiday.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Thanksgiving Travel Forecast: Unsettled conditions could bring wet weather to DMV